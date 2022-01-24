Water tankers in place in west of Pretoria as Tshwane’s technicians work to restore supply

Pretoria - Roaming water tankers were visible across Pretoria West over the weekend as the City of Tshwane’s technicians worked tirelessly to restore supply. Residents of Proclamation Hill, West Park, Pretoria West Industrial and Kwaggasrand were without water for more than 10 days due to the Iscor reservoir running dry.

MEC for energy, electricity and sanitation, and regional operation co-ordination Philip Nel said yesterday maintenance work had been completed. “An obstruction was found in the reservoir outlet, and removed. Water was opened, but it takes time before supply is restored to residents as the reservoir must first build up while the water network must also fill up and stabilise.” The reservoir dried when infrastructure maintenance was carried out at the Heights reservoir, which feeds the Iscor reservoir.

Expert investigations discovered the obstruction which blocked water from flowing into the reservoir and the downstream bulk water meter was not running. While the number of people who had to go to fetch water subsided from Friday, and more significantly on Saturday, the trucks rested at a park in Pretoria West in case there were changes and to also be reachable to the few who still needed assistance. The truck drivers said they were asked to stay put as technicians were monitoring the pressure to ensure they did not leave prematurely, especially in an area plagued by water interruption challenges last year when Rand Water struggled to restore pressure after carrying out work at one of its plants.