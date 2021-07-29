Water woes for thousands of residents in Hammanskraal, Mabopane

Pretoria - Thousands of residents in the greater Hammanskraal area and Mabopane can expect water interruptions as the City embarks on maintenance work of supply systems on Friday. The City has apologised profusely for the inconvenience likely to arise. It said the residents of Hammanskraal and surrounding areas should expect to go without water due to the planned shutdown of the Temba Water Purification Plant, which would be as result of "inevitable maintenance work that needs to be carried out in the area by the power utility, Eskom".

Municipal spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said: "On this day, the power utility will conduct emergency technical maintenance on its electrical components. It’s unfortunate that the treatment plant uses electricity to pump water and thus, the pumping capacity of the plant will be compromised." It is anticipated that the water interruption will last from 7.45am until 6pm. The City, however, promised that all reservoirs will be filled to capacity before the shutdown to mitigate possible water shortages.

The areas that will be affected are Temba, Hammanskraal, Dilopye, Majaneng, Unit 7, Sekampaneng, Refentse, Suurman and Moretele Local Municipality "The City appeals to all residents to reserve and use water sparingly at all times.“ On August 3, the City will carry out upgrading work on the water supply pipeline in Mabopane Extension 1.