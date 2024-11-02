Waterkloof Rotary Club rallies community for polio awareness and lasting change

In a powerful demonstration of service and commitment, the Waterkloof Rotary Club celebrated Polio Awareness Month during October, inspiring community action and education. As part of Rotary’s global fight against polio, the club conducted outreach in Pretoria West, where volunteers educated residents on polio prevention and facilitated vaccinations in honour of International Polio Day on October 24. Their efforts were part of a worldwide

Rotary mission, which has significantly reduced polio cases across the globe since 1985. Polio, a highly contagious viral disease, remains a threat, especially to children under five, as it attacks the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis. While many countries have eliminated polio through vaccination efforts, the disease still lingers in a few regions, making ongoing awareness and immunisation campaigns vital. Since 2007, Rotary’s mission has gained substantial support through its partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which matches Rotary’s polio fundraising two-to-one. This collaboration has enabled the vaccination of over 2.5 billion children globally, with each vaccinated child representing a step closer to a polio-free world.

District Governor George Senosha joined the Waterkloof Rotary Club’s celebration, acknowledging the impact of their initiatives. His theme, “Breaking New Ground,” calls for innovation in reaching and supporting society’s underserved communities. “Over 1.4 million Rotarians worldwide make a difference everywhere they are,” he emphasised. “Today’s world needs us to break new ground to help more people and solve more issues. We must think beyond the ordinary to reach those left on the margins of society.” This spirit of thinking outside the box was evident in the club’s efforts and inspired attendees to embrace Rotary’s mission with renewed energy. Waterkloof Rotary’s commitment extends beyond polio awareness, encompassing projects that address community safety, support, and transformation. A standout initiative is “Orange Your World,” an anti-bullying campaign conducted in local schools to help students develop empathy, resilience, and positive conflict-resolution skills.

This campaign, aimed at creating safe spaces for youth, reflects Rotary’s commitment to cultivating a peaceful and supportive environment for young learners. Rotarian Levern Jose’s “8 Casted Stones” initiative improved the club’s impactful projects. Jose, a top 10 finalist for Miss South Africa 2023, shared her vision of turning life’s challenges into sources of strength and purpose. Her heartfelt address described how the “stones” represent pathways to resilience and transformation.

“Life presents each of us with stones. They can weigh us down or become powerful building blocks,” she explained. Her project includes symbolic “stones” like Rise Above, which offers mentorship programs for those struggling with societal pressures, and Care Within Reach, which provides essentials to survivors of gender-based violence in safe houses. Another critical project, Green Generation, invites communities to plant “Forgiveness Gardens,” symbolising fresh starts, personal growth, and environmental stewardship. The event also featured performances by students from schools in Hebron, Tembisa, Olievenhoutbosch, and Salvokop, who presented projects created in collaboration with Waterkloof Rotary. The young participants reflected Rotary’s service, unity, and hope values through song, dance, and poetry. Their enthusiastic displays showed how community partnerships with Rotary encourage youth leadership and engagement, fostering a lasting culture of social responsibility. Senosha challenged District 9400, which covers Botswana, Eswatini, southern Mozambique, and northern South Africa, to bring Rotary’s influence to 120 schools as Rotary celebrates its 120th year. His goal is a call to action, underscoring Rotary’s commitment to education, youth empowerment, and community support.