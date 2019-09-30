Pretoria - Residents of Itireleng informal settlement in Laudium marched to the Tshwane City house on Monday morning to raise concerns about illegal connections of electricity and service delivery.
Community leader Archie Mathebe said the Mayor previously promised residents that the community would have access to electricity.
“The city has been failing us for a period of 30 years in terms of services. Our main issue is that we want access to electricity in the area,” he said.
Community members marched to City House in Madiba street in the CBD and demanded to see the Tshwane Mayor. They wanted to hand over the memorandum to him.
The small crowd of less than a 100 people were escorted by Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers.