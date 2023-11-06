Widow loses fight over use of studio at Bantry Bay mansion

A widow who clung onto a luxury seaside mansion in Bantry Bay in Cape Town after her husband had passed away and she remarried, will have to give up the luxury of returning to the house occasionally to pursue her love for painting from her studio in the house. The trust, which actually owned the property, turned to the Western Cape High Court to evict the widow and her son from the property. The property belongs to Blue Dot Properties, and for about 35 years it was the home of Dr D (the deceased) who died in 2021. (The court only referred to the parties by their initials).

He commenced occupation of the property in 1986 and was joined by his widow in 1997, who became his life partner and later his wife. They were married shortly before his death in 2021. In 2019 the deceased fell ill and he and the widow invited her son by a previous marriage and his wife to move in with them. The widow is an elderly woman and she required assistance in caring for the deceased and managing the large property, which includes two apartments which are rented out to third parties. Ownership and occupation of the property was structured by the deceased’s erstwhile financial adviser who set up two trusts (one local and one off-shore) which held the shares in Blue Dot.

The deceased was granted a registered usufruct (right to enjoy the use) over the property by the local trust and when this lapsed after 10 years, he simply continued to occupy the property on the same terms and conditions as before. This intricate structure was said to have been created for purposes of estate planning and tax efficiency. After the death of the deceased, the widow subsequently re-married and now lives permanently on a luxury golf estate outside Stellenbosch. Her son and his family stayed on at the property with their teenage son.

“But as the saying goes, ‘where there’s a will there are relatives’ and not long after the deceased’s demise, his relatives began asking questions about the continued occupation of the property,” Judge Patric Gamble remarked. While the deceased’s will nominates the widow as his sole heir, it is silent on her right to occupy the property. Blue Dot, meanwhile, said it needed to sell the property to settle some of its debts, thus the widow and her family had to leave. Matters turned sour when the widow's son refused entry to gents to market the property.

Eventually, Blue Dot sought the eviction of the son, his family and the widow as it claimed they were in unlawful occupation of the property. In papers before the court, the son said that his mother has remarried and now lives on the De Zalze Golf Estate outside Stellenbosch with her new husband. He pointed out that she had strong emotional ties to the property which was her home for so many years. It came to light that she had a love for painting and when she and the deceased co-habited, one room in the house was used as her studio. Although she is now living with her new husband, that room still contains some of her artist’s materials.

The court was told that the widow occasionally visited the property and still enjoyed painting in her enclave in the house. Judge Gamble said the studio was manifestly not the widow’s home and she would not be rendered homeless should she be ordered out of the property. “The widow’s regular place of abode is her home at De Zalze where she permanently resides. In the circumstances, the widow’s occasional use of the studio in the property does not constitute lawful occupation of the property in terms of the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act (Pie) and she is liable to be evicted therefrom.”

In dealing with the son and his family’s occupation of the mansion, the judge said as the deceased gave them permission to live there, the court will accept that they were there legally. But, as the deceased are no longer here, they are now on the property “at the invitation” of the widow. Given the finding that the widow is now in unlawful occupation, there is no basis in law upon which she might extend such an invitation, the judge said. He added that it was clear that all had to move out, but the question was just when.