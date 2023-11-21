Widow of Wandile Bozwana shattered after his death

The widow of murdered billionaire Wandile Bozwana said in a victim impact report presented to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria yesterday, that the fact that her husband’s killers were behind bars, was cold comfort as they had taken away the person who had protected his family from the dangers of the world. Tsholofelo Bozwana submitted the court with a report on how the family was coping after the October 2015 gunning down of Bozwana at the Garsfontein offramp, off the N1, in Pretoria.

The accused - Sipho Patrick Hudla, Robert Mutapa, Mamelodi businessman Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela and Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo - are set to be sentenced this week for the murder of Bozwana, and the attempted murder of his business associate, Mpho Baloyi. Baloyi, who was driving the car at the time, was also hit by a bullet, but she managed to drive to a nearby business premises and summon help. Bozwana died shortly afterwards in hospital. Sipho Patrick Hudla, Robert Mutapa, Mamelodi businessman Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela and Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo will this week be sentenced for the murder of businessman Wandile Bozwana. Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers While not a shred of evidence was presented to court regarding the motive for the hit on Bozwana, the State mostly relied on circumstantial evidence such as cellphone records to convict the four.

Some of the accused made statements to the police, mainly incriminating Mathibela. They claimed that he had ordered the hit, but later said that the police had forced them into making the “false” statements. Mrs Bozwana, in her statement ahead of sentencing, said her life had been shattered the day her husband died, as he was everything to her and their children. She said she had known him for most of her life, as they had studied together.

“My husband promised me the world… He did not let me down.” She said her “Superman” promised from the start to take care of her and their children - which he did. A few days before the murder the family had a photo shoot. “Little did I know that it was going to be our last picture as a family.”

The day of the murder was supposed to be a happy day, she said, as they were all preparing to go to Sun City for a holiday. She was packing their bags when the dreaded phone call came. Unfortunately, her daughter answered the call and the person on the other side told her that her father had been shot. That moment changed their lives, Mrs Bozwana said. She described her husband as ambitious and said he was not afraid to challenge and stand for what he believed in.

“He fought for the rights of business people in North West and he helped and supported these compatriots in their quest to make a positive impact in this country. “He took care of everyone. He created businesses that contributed to unemployment and supported the greater communities in the North West and around Pretoria. Mrs Bozwana said when he was murdered, Bozwana had launched a company to loan money to companies that were awarded tenders, but did not have the capital to start the projects. The company was due to start operating before the end of 2015.