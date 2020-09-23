Wife of slain Sergeant Thomas Mashimbye accused of ordering hit

Pretoria - The wife of slain Sergeant Thomas Mashimbye is accused of putting out a hit on her husband during their divorce proceedings. Mashimbye, a member of the SAPS VIP protection service at the Union Buildings, was shot dead at his Winterveld home in February 2018. Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said Mashimbye was asleep at home with his wife and two children when three men broke in and shot him several times. He died on the scene. His wife and children were unharmed. His wife, Mamokete Getrude Mashimbye, 41, and co-accused Margret Khumalo, 38, Jan Chauke, 28, Nicholas Malope, 35, and William Maluleka, 32, appeared briefly in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court on charges of murder and conspiracy to murder. Mashimbye reportedly was experiencing marital problems and had reported a domestic violence crime against his wife in December 2017. Mashimbye's wife allegedly conspired with her cousin Khumalo and her boyfriend Chauke to arrange the assassination.

Mulaudzi said: “Khumalo and Chauke hired Malope and Maluleka from Mmotla Village to kill Mashimbye and promised them a R100000 payout.”

Chauke allegedly drove Malope, Maluleka and another wanted suspect to the deceased’s home in February 2018.

All entrances to the house were left unlocked. “The suspects entered the premises and allegedly shot Mashimbye, who was in bed, at a close range. They allegedly simulated the murder as a house robbery as some electronic equipment and cash were stolen.”

Police were summoned and while processing the scene, Khumalo allegedly forced her way through the cordoned area to find out what was going on.

“The purpose was to inform the alleged hitmen of the police findings at the crime scene.”

The case was investigated by detectives and recently referred to the Hawks. The suspects have been remanded in custody until their next appearance on October 7.

Meanwhile, Angeline Seanego, 22, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for allegedly poisoning and killing her boyfriend, Dennis Kyazze, in June.

Prosecutor advocate Andrew Mphaga said: “There is a witness who claims she was asked by the accused to help with the body. The accused allegedly confessed to the same witness that she had poisoned the deceased.”

SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said Kyazze’s family found his body under a bed in the flat that the two shared.

“She couldn’t explain how her boyfriend died or how his body ended up under the bed,” said Makhubele. There were also injuries to Kyazze’s torso.

During a previous court appearance, Seanego failed to provide her correct residential address.

She remains in custody.

