Winter may be gone but the threat of Covid-19 is still with us

DON'T be fooled by a misconception that the threat of the coronavirus has passed now the colder days are behind us, City of Tshwane health promotion sister Paulina Motshega warns. Motshega was speaking during the city's screening and testing campaign held on Wednesday at Mamelodi Mall, and said Gauteng and the capital city remained a Covid-19 “hotspot”. Tshwane recorded 75 new Covid-19 cases and still had the third highest number of infections in Gauteng, after Joburg (76) and Ekurhuleni (56). Through the Covid-19 ward-based outreach drive, the city continues to raise awareness about the pandemic, and screen and test as many residents as possible. Motshega reminded of the key prevention measures: washing and sanitising hands, wearing a mask in public and keeping physical distance are “the golden rules” and an effective means to continue flattening the curve.

“People think that it was mostly in winter that people got sick, but unfortunately with Covid-19 it doesn't work like that. Yes, the virus is happy in cold temperatures but it is influenced by the attitude and behaviour of people,” she said.

She said according to the regulations, anyone who had been in contact with a Covid-19 patient should test, whether they showed symptoms or not. Many people at the mall – who were asked to test – said they were healthy and did not want to be screened or tested.

“As we are on a mobile outreach, we are aiming to go all around Tshwane regions. We do still record positive cases, although it's not like it was in previous months".

Tshwane head administrator, Mpho Nawa, said the nonchalant behaviour of some people in the city risked the municipality reversing all the gains it has made since the start of the lockdown.

He warned they the country was not out of the danger zone yet, as there was a possibility of a second wave of the coronavirus hitting the country if residents failed to comply with the regulations.

“I would like to implore our residents to continue to observe the Covid-19 protocols,” he said.

SA had 642 431 cases of Covid-19 on record by Wednesday, with 1990 new cases and 82 deaths, 27 from Gauteng, bringing the total to 15 168.