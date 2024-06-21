Winter treats for homeless in city

WARATWA Foundation, founded by Oratile Motsusi, collaborated with Nkosinathi Mahlangu’s Blaze Topix Foundation and hosted the second annual winter drive. The aim was to provide for the homeless and those in need. The organisations set up on the corner of Edmond Street and Nelson Mandela Drive, Pretoria and offered the homeless people warm samp and stew, along with some fruit as well as bottled water.

They also donated warm clothes and shoes, sanitary pads as wells as other toiletry items. “We would like to thank the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) for their presence,” the organisations said in a statement. TMPD representative Constable Ntidimatseng Mickey Sedibe spoke to the homeless and offered services for rehabilitation.

It turned out to be a lucky day for a homeless man who was severely injured. With the help TMPD, an ambulance was called and he was immediately helped. “We continue to extend our gratitude to the TMPD,” the organisations said. Pastor Xolani Gule also graced this winter drive with his presence, extending warm prayers and encouraging words. The Classic Cuts Barbershop, Nakar Barbershop, Tinti’s Barber also came through to provide hair cuts for the homeless.