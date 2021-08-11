Woman faces murder rap after boyfriend allegedly stabbed with beer bottle

Pretoria - A Limpopo woman appeared in court yesterday facing charges of murder following an altercation in which her boyfriend was fatally stabbed with a beer bottle in what appears to be a lovers’ triangle. According to the Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority, the case against Jasca Mhaleni from Majeje village in Lulekani outside Phalaborwa was postponed to Friday.

NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Ndzangi said: “Mhaleni appeared before the Lulekani Magistrate’s Court and her case was postponed to August 13.” Mhaleni had handed herself to the Lulekani police station after she allegedly stabbed Themba Xigama Chabalala, 36, believed to be her boyfriend. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said: “It is alleged that a 24-year-old suspect from Majeje village got information that her boyfriend was with another woman near a liquor outlet in the area.

“She reportedly rushed to the outlet where she found him with an unidentified woman. An argument ensued and it is reported that the suspect stabbed the boyfriend with a beer bottle. “The victim was certified dead by paramedics. The suspect later handed herself over to the police at Namakgale, near Lulekani.” Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident and urged community members to resort to lawful means when dealing with relationship challenges.

“Community members are warned against taking the law into their hands and must give the police space to handle cases unhindered,” said Hadebe. Relationship murders have been rife in recent years in the province. In 2019 the deputy director in the Limpopo Department of Transport, Marks Rambau, was involved in a love triangle that led to his death in Polokwane. A 42-year-old mother of two was arrested last year after stabbing her husband to death when she discovered him in bed with another man in Giyani.