Department of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi joined the event as the acting premier as Premier David Makhura unfortunately couldn't make it. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - Scores of women and men rocked their sneakers and flooded the streets of Pretoria to partake in the Tshwane Women's Day walk on Friday morning.



A parade of women from the Tshwane Metro Police Department and SAPS led the walk from the Women's Living Heritage Monument to the Union Buildings.





The crowd comprised of mostly women, sang songs that praised women for their invaluable role in nation building.





They were joined by former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa and musician Candy Tsa Mandebele, who recited a poem for the audience at Unions Buildings.





Policing authorities and private security officials escorted the crowd as they made their way across the Pretoria CBD, leading to the Union buildings lawns where marquees were set up for older women.





Various non-profit organisations and civil rights movements joined the walk to also appreciate women for being the pillars to society.





Lesufi was excitedly welcomed by the crowd calling him "Mr Back By Popular Demand" before he took to announce that Makhura wasn't feeeling well and hence he couldn't make it to the walk he was eargerly looking forward to.





He said women like Albertina Sisulu and Winnie Madikizela Mandela fought for equality against apartheid and other systems of oppression and their role in liberating South Africa should always be remembered.





He said the Gauteng government was making strides was committed to supporting girl children in schools and sports. He said girl pupils were receiving dignitary packs and those playing sports would receive sports bras, courtesy of the intervention of the Gauteng Department of Education.





Lesufi said the Gauteng provincial government took 30 000 women who used to depand on social grants and helped get them jobs so they could do for themselves. This was something that showed women were valued by the Gauteng government.







