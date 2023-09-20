Women’s Living Heritage Monument still not ready in spite of millions spent

Pretoria - Yesterday, Gauteng DA spokesperson for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Wildri Peach MPL conducted an oversight inspection at the Women’s Living Heritage Monument in Pretoria.
The DA assessed whether the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation has fixed the shoddy work at the Women’s Living Heritage Monument.
Valued at R200 million, the monument has not been issued an operational certificate since its completion in 2018 due to shoddy workmanship.
According to the DA, R80m has been spent to ensure that the facility is operational. However, this was not the case and it is still not fully operational.
