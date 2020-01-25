Breytenbach said Ntiyiso Consulting was appointed in November last year to help manage and improve the output of the airport. With the new year having started, she thought it was best for everyone to know about the company’s vision and mission for the airport.
“A lot of residents have been asking me questions about the plans and the future of the airport. There have been a lot of things happening so I thought it’s best to host a meeting for everyone to know the plans for the airport going forward,” she explained.
She said so far some stakeholders were introduced to members of the consulting company and had discussions, which mostly revolved around safety issues and improving security measures.
She said the meeting date would be announced once confirmed.