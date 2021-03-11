Work on track to address pollution at Baviaanspoort wastewater treatment plant - Tshwane

Pretoria - The city of Tshwane has expressed confidence that work is on track to address pollution at the Baviaanspoort wastewater treatment plant. The affirmation followed widespread outcries by residents about the bad smell caused by untreated raw sewage. The SA Human Right Commission conducted an inquiry into the quality of water in Tshwane after it was reported that effluents discharged from the wastewater treatment works into the rivers caused pollution. It emerged during the hearing that Baviaanspoort was one of the treatment plants in critical condition due to untreated raw sewage overflowing from the plant into Pienaars River and also spilling into Roodeplaat dam. It was also said the refurbishment at the plant was started in October 2018 and was anticipated to be finished in April to resolve the challenge of solid or sludge discharge into the river and dam.

MMC for Utility Services and Regional Operation Co-ordination, Phillip Nel, said work to address the problem was at 88% and the plant should be ready for re-commissioning by May.

He explained that one of the biological reactors on the Baviaanspoort works was decommissioned due to a leakage, causing massive loss in purification capacity at the plant.

"The loss of treatment capacity is the primary cause of the pollution in the Pienaars River, also polluting the Roodeplaat dam," Nel said.

The repair project also included the upgrading of some of the electrical and mechanical equipment that needed replacement.

"A contractor has been appointed, who is currently busy upgrading the wastewater treatment works at a tender value of R41 million," Nel said.

He said the project would restore the additional treatment capacity needed for the plant to comply with the treated effluent standards for release into the river.

Nel had previously said problems related to wastewater plants dated back to 2004 and that at least R9.2 billion was needed to repair the deteriorating water infrastructure.

Pretoria News