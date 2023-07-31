Workers cash in overtime to donate R25 000 to Project House of Hope

Pretoria - Employees from Sun International’s payroll department have cashed in the value of their hard-earned overtime hours to donate R25 000 to Project House of Hope instead. The Pretoria-based non-profit organisation provides shelter and care to vulnerable individuals, children, and babies.

The money, which represented two months of overtime, accumulated after staff worked over weekends to make changes to the company’s payroll system. Rather than taking the money due to them, they agreed as a team to donate the funds to the home instead. The team also donated essentials like food, clothing and nappies. “We had already collected clothing for the organisation, but felt they could use the money, especially for milk and nappies for the babies. Thankfully the company agreed, and we could make the donation,” said payroll manager Constant Laubscher.

“We are proud to work for a company like Sun International that supports communities and NPOs across the country, but we felt that individuals can also stand together to do good. Our department has an amazing culture. We share the same values.” Project House of Hope opened in 2013 and today the organisation feeds about 300 people, including children and toddlers, daily at their community centre in Danville, Pretoria. They opened a baby house in 2019. “We were taken completely by surprise. We are always looking for people to help and support us so this donation will help to plug a few holes. We are so grateful,” said Lizelle Marucchi, the founder of the home.