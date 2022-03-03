World Hearing Day: Number of people living at risk of hearing loss increasing across world

Pretoria - As the world celebrates World Hearing Day, South African audiologist Yolandi du Plessis, 47, has taken a decision to remind people that the number of people living at risk of hearing loss was increasing across the world. Speaking exclusively to Pretoria News, the specialist from Imagine Hearing Care said hearing care was one of the important things people often took for granted until it was too late.

She said World Health Organization (WHO) research found that one in five people have a mild to moderate hearing loss that is left untreated (undiagnosed) for almost seven years before they start seeking help. This prompted her to partake in the global celebration of World Hearing Day observed every year on March 3 to create awareness about how to prevent deafness and hearing loss and to promote ear and hearing care in South Africa. Audiologist Yolandi du Plessis tests a woman’s hearing. Picture: James Mahlokwane "Each year, the World Health Organization decides the theme and develops evidence-based advocacy materials such as brochures, flyers, posters, banners, infographics, and presentations, among others.

"On this day, the World Health Organization focuses on the importance of safe listening as a means of maintaining good hearing across the life course. It highlighted noise control as one of the seven key H.E.A.R.I.N.G interventions and stressed the importance of mitigating exposure to loud sounds. "The World Hearing Day 2022 with the theme “To hear for life, listen with care” focuses on the importance and means of hearing loss prevention through safe listening." Key messages this year were that: it was possible to have good hearing across the life course through ear and hearing care; many common causes of hearing loss can be prevented, including hearing loss caused by exposure to loud sounds​; Safe listening can mitigate the risk of hearing loss associated with recreational sound exposure; and that the World Health Organization called upon governments, industry partners and civil society to raise awareness for and implement evidence-based standards that promote safe listening.

"To understand the beauty of hearing development, you need to be aware that at just around 18 weeks of pregnancy, your little one hears their very first sounds. By 24 weeks, those little ears are rapidly developing. Your baby’s sensitivity to sound will improve even more. ALSO SEE Imagine Hearing Care Facebook Page "Then the brain still registers the last sounds a person will ever hear, even if the body has become unresponsive. To add to that the hearing and balance organs are the smallest in the human body, with this huge task of hearing, listening and understanding and communicating.

Du Plessis said the signs and symptoms of hearing loss include muffling of speech and other sounds; difficulty understanding words, especially against background noise or in a crowd; trouble hearing consonants; frequently asking others to speak more slowly, clearly, and loudly; needing to turn up the volume of the television or radio; withdrawal from conversations; avoidance of some social settings; and ringing or buzzing in your ears. One of the hearing challenges some people are starting to learn about is tinnitus. This is ringing or other noises in one or both ears. "The noise you hear when you have tinnitus isn't caused by an external sound, and other people usually can't hear it. Tinnitus is a common problem. It affects about 15% to 20% of people, and is especially common in older adults.

"Tinnitus is usually caused by an underlying condition, such as age-related hearing loss, an ear injury or a problem with the circulatory system. For many people, tinnitus improves with treatment of the underlying cause or with other treatments that reduce or mask the noise, making tinnitus less noticeable. Most importantly get your hearing tested! The audiologist can then assist with the relevant treatment or referrals." ALSO SEE Imagine Hearing Care Instagram Page Du Plessis said to be honest, most people sought help when their partner, family or colleagues start complaining about the effect of a person’s hearing difficulties.

"By then they have noticed the different signs of hearing loss themselves but the stigma of hearing loss being only due to ageing has deterred them from seeking help sooner. Also the perception that all hearing devices are beige and bulky, this is an even bigger issue." "However, hearing technology is small and coloured to compliment your hair colour and extremely sleek, but with technology to make millions of sound decisions per millisecond. Du Plessis has a B Communication Pathology degree from the University of Pretoria.