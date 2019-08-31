Black People’s National Crisis Committee members protest at Clifton Beach in Cape Town where black people were removed. Phando Jikelo African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - PRIVATE security company Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA) must take responsibility for its guards sending beachgoers at Cape Town’s Clifton Beach packing during last December. The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria turned down an application by PPA interdicting the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority from proceeding with an inquiry into improper conduct against it over the matter.

The incident on the beach made headlines - and caused much outrage - during the busy Christmas holiday period last year.

This was when security guards engaged to patrol the area were accused of removing people, mostly black, from this public beach.

The #OccupyCliftonBeach movement claimed at the time that the removals were racist in nature and smacked of apartheid-era policies when Clifton had been a whites-only beach.

Shortly afterwards, there was another outcry when, in protest, there was a ritual slaughtering of a goat on the beach, so as to “cleanse’ the area.

As a consequence of this, a parliamentary enquiry was held by the portfolio committee on environmental affairs, with the security company summoned to explain its behaviour.

Reference was also made to the way in which PPA guards were dressed - in tactical uniforms, while apparently brandishing pepper spray, batons and handguns - and the company was told that its conduct constituted a risk to the security industry in the country.

The security company received notice from the regulatory authority that five of its guards had been suspended and had been fined R10 000 each.

PPA told the court that a settlement agreement was reached in terms of which PPA would pay a fine of R100 000.

There was also an additional fine of R100 000, suspended for three years. The security watchdog, however, told the high court that it had made it clear to PPA that this agreement had to be discussed with management before it could be made final.

While PPA said it believed this settlement agreement was the end of the matter, the regulatory authority said it was not accepted from its side. Its executive wanted the PPA to pay a R300 000 fine as well as an additional R450 000 suspended fine.

The PPA felt that the watchdog organisation went back on its word regarding the R100 000 fine and was trying to make an example out of it. It approached the court to enforce the original settlement that had been arrived at.

Acting Judge M Mtati said although it appeared that the parties had entered into the settlement negotiations in good faith, it was the security regulatory body that had the final word on whether it accepted the agreement or not.

He said the agreement had not been signed. For this reason, it was not yet a final settlement.

Pretoria News