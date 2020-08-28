Year since Tshwane taxi driver Jabu Baloi was killed but still no arrests

Pretoria - Yesterday marked a year since taxi driver Jabu Baloyi was shot and killed at the Bloed taxi rank. The tragedy happened during a campaign by the taxi industry against drugs, which led to widespread violence. Baloyi and other taxi operators had taken a stand against the scourge of drugs. The 27-year-old died after being shot during a confrontation with a suspected drug dealer. Yesterday, anti-drug advocacy group World Changer Candidates, together with his family, commemorated his death by acknowledging him as an advocate who lost his life in the line of duty.

According to his family, Baloyi was more than just a taxi driver, he was also an advocate of change who tried to make a difference.

“I say he died in the line of duty because his duty was to make the community a better place.

“And so he lost his life trying to rid the streets of drugs,” said family spokesperson Hlamalani Baloyi.

Initially, the advocacy group had planned to go on an educational and anti-drug campaign drive around the city, from yesterday.

But because of the restrictive pandemic regulations that rendered this impossible, the group opted to allow the family to hold a short prayer session at Baloyi’s home.

Chairperson of the group, Lucas Mahlakgane, said commemorating Baloyi for his fight against social ills and calling out drug pedlars was important.

“We also urge every law-abiding citizen of this country and concerned members of our communities to take a stand in the fight against drugs, and report drug lords and pedlars, so they can be stopped in their tracks.

“We are tired of seeing young lives and their futures ravaged by substance abuse, and we want every drug pedlar lurking within our communities behind bars.”

The Baloyi family did admit that they had lost hope in the investigation of the case, a year later.

However, police spokesperson Captain Mvela Masondo said the case was still under investigation but that no arrests had been made.

Masondo said the police were working closely with local taxi associations to get to the bottom of the matter, and to find the suspect behind the killing. “Regular feedback in terms of investigation is given to the family of the deceased,” he said.

Following Baloyi’s tragic death, various forms of relief were given to them, with the City of Tshwane donating R100000 to the family, which comprises Baloyi’s widow and three daughters, and a taxi to help the family generate income.

Meanwhile, police say they are still investigating the case in which one taxi driver was shot and killed, another arrested, and two others placed under police guard in hospital earlier this month, in a shootout that left three police officers wounded.

Two weeks before that, two people were shot dead and two others admitted to hospital as taxi violence flared up in Marabastad.

Pretoria News