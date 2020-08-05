You can now ‘own’ a part of Voortrekker Monument

Pretoria -The Voortrekker Monument is on sale - virtually that is and so far people have bought R1million worth of the iconic facility. This is according to managing director Cecilia Kruger, who was speaking at the opening of the monument yesterday for the first time since March. From granite bricks, statues, wagons and windows, basically anyone can now “own” any part of the monument. “People who buy part of the monument receive a certificate indicating which part of the building belongs to them, and thereby become an ‘honorary owner’ of the monument. It is also recorded in the monument’s archive,” said Kruger. Although most of their income was dependent on tourists and activities at the park, the rebuilding campaign was progressing well, she said.

Since the opening of the virtual selling off of parts of the monument, they had been inundated with buyers, Kruger said.

“Within a week, more than half of the items on the list were snatched up.

“We would like to encourage people now to buy the 60 000 granite bricks that make up the building at R100 a brick.

“These bricks are each cut by hand and are therefore exceptionally special.

“We also had a case where a small group from a church teamed up, raised R5 000 and bought one of the sides of the Ring Wall wagons,” she said.

However, Kruger did admit that the four months that the monument had been closed was a very challenging time for them.

“We had enormous challenges in the sense that the restaurants closed down and all event facilities used for weddings, matric farewells and other functions were not in use.”

She said this had led to approximately 90% of the Voortrekker Monument’s income being lost.

“We cannot rectify the losses overnight, because 50% of the 90% was generated by overseas tourists and we do not see them returning before next year.”

She said the facility would be open for visitors from Tuesdays to Sundays from 9am to 3pm on each of the days.

“The site will be closed on Mondays due to us operating with limited staff,” said Kruger.

The entrance fees would be half price until the end of February.

“Visitors do not have to buy tickets online; they can now visit the monument and purchase a ticket at the gate.”

