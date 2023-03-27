Young cancer sufferer’s ‘Little Lamb’ project to supply cuddly toy sheep to those in need

Pretoria - A courageous little cancer fighter with a big heart has embarked on a “Little Lamb” project, with the aim of supplying children suffering from cancer with a soft, cuddly toy sheep to comfort them while in hospital. Zhara du Toit, 10, was diagnosed at the end of January with pleuropulmonary blastoma cancer – a rare but aggressive type of cancer around the membranes of the lungs.

The doctors at first suspected that she had pneumonia, but a large cyst was later detected. She underwent a major operation on January 23 to have the cyst removed. A biopsy was done and it was discovered, two days later, that she had cancer, her father, Johan du Toit said. Zhara du Toit, 10, who is living with cancer, wants to supply other children suffering from cancer with a soft, cuddly toy sheep to comfort them while in hospital. Picture: Supplied She started with chemotherapy on February 13.

Zhara explained that her little lamb project was born when she was in hospital to have the cyst removed. “Before my operation, my aunt gave me a little lamb. This was so that I would remember that I am Jesus’s lamb when things get tough. He holds me tightly against His chest and helps me through difficult times,” she said. Zhara said after the operation she was in a great deal of pain, but the lamb reminded her of Jesus’s promise.

“Over the next few months I will need chemotherapy to fight against the cancer. I will be spending a lot of time in the hospital. “I would love to give each child that comes to hospital a soft little lamb which can give them courage when they are afraid. Just like my lamb comforts me,” she said. Zhara has appealed to people to assist her in making her dream come true by knitting or crocheting little lambs to be distributed to children in hospitals across the country.

While her dream is to first supply each little cancer patient with a cuddly lamb, the ultimate prize for her is to supply each child with one of these toys before they have to undergo a major operation so that it brings them comfort. “If you can knit or crochet, please help me by making a little lamb for a kid in hospital. With each lamb, I promise to attach a note of encouragement,” Zhara said. While people have opened their hearts and donated some of these cuddly toys towards the project, many more are needed as Zhara’s dream is for each little cancer patient to be comforted, just as she was.

For details regarding patterns and where to deliver the lambs, people can contact Juanita Steyn, who is assisting with the project, on 071 685 9142 or email her at [email protected] People can also download patterns for the soft toys at https://bit.ly/zharaslambpatterns. But people can also modify or make their own lambs.