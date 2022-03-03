Young nursing students reach finals of health and social care contest

Pretoria - Four young nursing students have been selected to take part in the WorldSkills South Africa national competition in the Health and Social Care skill category. The national competition will be held in Durban later this year, where a final team will be selected to represent South Africa at the WorldSkills competition. That will take place in Shanghai, China, in October.

The nursing students took part in the WorldSkills South Africa provincial competition in February and came out on top. The provincial leg saw 20 nursing students competing in simulated hospital and clinic environments to test their knowledge and specific skills. All 20 participants in the provincial competition received a post-graduate bursary to further their studies and training for their driving licences from Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training (HWSETA). Third-year student Dalisu Khumalo said: “I will use the bursary to get an advanced diploma in midwifery.

“Taking part in the competition has pushed me beyond my boundaries and I am more confident now,” the nurse from KwaZulu-Natal said. Tshiamo Mokgoetsi from Rustenberg, ike Dalisu, said she had gained confidence by taking part in this WorldSkills competition. “We have been exposed to so many things, and my CV is also going to look good.”

Sakhile Ngcobo from Soweto said the competition has opened doors for the participants. She would like to specialise in primary health care. “This has opened doors for us. On top of that we have been offered employment opportunities after community service, so this has given me job security.” Sabelo Mazibuko, a nursing student at Charles Johnson Memorial Campus in Nqutu, said that while the competition was tough, he gave it his best.

“My mom was very happy. My family cried tears of joy when I phoned to tell them I was one of the provincial winners. They say I have made them proud.” The requirements for the participants was nursing students not older than 23. HWSETA first participated in the International Competition in 2016 in Brazil but this is the first time South Africa is taking part in the Health and Social Care skill category. HWSETA CEO Elaine Brass said partnerships were imperative in staging the competition for this skill.

“Together we have brought the Health and Social skill alive, embraced it, competed in it and now we are celebrating it. This is only the beginning; there is much anticipation for the future competitions to come across all provinces.” HWSETA and WorldSkills SA are co-hosts of the WorldSkills SA competition in the disciplines of Health and Social Care. At this year’s international level, South Africa will be competing with 32 skills.