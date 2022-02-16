Young nursing students start training for international competition

Betty Moleya Pretoria - Young health-care workers this week started training for a WorldSkills South Africa provincial competition that will put them in a position to represent the country internationally.

The training started on Monday, and those who ultimately succeed will participate in the 46th International WorldSkills Competition, to be hosted in Shanghai, China, later this year. Participants are nursing students not older than 23 years of age, and yesterday Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training CEO Elaine Brass said the first time they participated in the International Competition was in 2016, in Brazil. “South Africa has participated in WorldSkills International Competitions since 1990. From 2016 there have been more than 30 skills being displayed in international competitions. At this year’s international level, the country will present 32 sets of skills.”

Brass said the entity was a spectator of the international competition in 2016, and from there the desire to develop and compete in the Health and Social Care sector was born. “One of the main legacies of the WorldSkills competitions is to give visibility and importance to professional education as one of the true tools of socio-economic transformation. For the first time this year, South Africa will display Health and Social skills in the WorldSkills international contest.” More had to be done to develop and sharpen skills among South Africans, affected by high rates of youth unemployment and skills shortages in engineering, construction, real estate, public service, health care and transportation.

One the advantages of the WorldSkills Competition is that it aimed to encourage more young people (high school learners, tertiary students, and unemployed youth) to see artisanship as a career to ease the skills shortage. “Our participation in hosting the Health and Social skill comes at a time where the issue of artisan development is of top priority for our government due to the skills shortage, especially artisan skills.” She said practitioners in health and social care faced rapidly expanding opportunities and challenges, which could in part be attributed to people’s increasing international mobility – the relocation of employees for international assignments or work opportunities.

“For talented youth there are many international opportunities, but these carry with them the need to understand and work with diverse cultures and systems or regulations. The diversity of skills associated with health and social care is likely to expand. “Supporting this category at an international level means supporting youth skills and increasing international exposure for our learners. “Preparation for the competition and the contest process itself, is a learning experience for our talented youth. It is more than a competition, it is an opportunity to develop, grow and inspire youth to master their skill.”

The provincial competition has 20 young nursing students competing, and only the top four students will go on to compete at the national competition that will be held in March. The winner will go to the international competition in Shanghai. Brass said for South Africa to win at the world competition it would have to display a high level of skills. “As medal winners in a skill category great pride would be brought to South Africa and WorldSkills South Africa, not to mention to the sector of health and social development.

“South Africa continues to achieve greater success at each international competition that we compete in.” In preparation for the international competition, there would be regional competitions. “Success comes with confidence, and confidence comes with practice. We have great expectations that South African skills development will benefit greatly, whether we win or not,” the organisation said. The international competition in China will have more than 1 400 competitors from more than 60 countries and regions, competing in more than 60 skills.