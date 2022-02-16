Young people from Hammanskraal complete ICT Skills Development Training

Pretoria - Young people were yesterday recognised for completing ICT Skills Development Training by the Gauteng government, which gave them certificates and encouraged them to use the knowledge they had acquired. The youth from Hammanskraal were trained in various digital soft skills, and yesterday MEC for Finance and e-Government Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said the ICT training was very important, especially during a time when youth unemployment was very high and affecting the future of the youth.

“This partnership with Gain Learning should be a start of many others to help give our youth skills that will give them an edge in the technology space.” She congratulated the youth and advised them to use this achievement as a stepping stone. “This could be the start of your career journey, so grab this opportunity and run with it. “These skills will give you the edge in any career you choose,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

The 77 beneficiaries of the programme began their journey last November. One of the newly skilled youths, Kgomotso Kgope, said she normally sees these kind of programmes on TV and social media. “I thought Hammanskraal did not have this kind of programme but I am grateful to the MEC for giving us this opportunity. I am happy and hopeful that something good will come put of it.”

Kedibone Kekana, who also received a certificate, said she was thrilled and would like to encourage young moms not to give up in their dreams. She also said Hammanskraal was not forgotten as they had thought. Michael Ntuli said he was grateful for the opportunity, and would like a follow up on the programme so that they do not end up with certificates and unemployed.

“We loved the programme but also a follow-up programme would do us good. It is not good for a country to have many unskilled and unemployed youth.” Ayanda Mkwanazi, a facilitator from Gain Learning said they had done a lot for Hammanskraal and would be back with more training. Said Mkwanazi: “For today's ceremony, the students received communication and project certificates which are Seta aligned."

The ICT training initiative commenced in September 2020, with the aim to equip young people, women and people with disabilities with digital soft skills. Last year more than 15 000 young people, through outreach programmes and online workshops, benefited from the programme. The soft skills include 5G knowledge, cloud service development, big data, introduction to Artificial Intelligence, and the functioning of advanced robotics. Those who attended the ICT training were given certificates that would help them apply for jobs.