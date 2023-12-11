Young professionals to hone skills at water treatment plant

The City of Tshwane’s newly-launched Bronkhorstbaai water treatment plant will afford young professionals a chance to hone their skills by working closely with the plant manager, and contribute to the daily operations. MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations and Coordination Themba Fosi, said the initiative would create a unique opportunity for young graduates to gain exposure and hands-on experience within the treatment plant.

“As part of our commitment to fostering local talent and contributing to community development, we are initiating a program that invites young professionals to work closely with the plant manager to understand and contribute to the plant's daily operations,” he said. The initiative, he said, aimed to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical application by empowering the youth with crucial skills for the sustainable management of water treatment facilities. Launched this week, the plant was described as a significant milestone in the City’s commitment to providing clean and safe water to the community.

Fosi said: “This water treatment plant marks the culmination of extensive planning, engineering, and collaborative efforts to enhance water infrastructure in the region. This state-of-the-art facility is a testament to our dedication to stable water supply and ensuring the well-being of the communities we serve.” The project, according to the City, addresses the imperative to improve water quality by increasing capacity from 120KL to 1500KL. The newly-launched Bronkhorstbaai water treatment plant. “The existing plant, having reached the end of its life cycle, necessitates the installation of a new treatment plant (package plant), a new abstraction point, a pump house, a 1500KL clear water tank, a new 1500KL reservoir at Bronkhorstbaai low level, and the installation of a bulk pipeline with chambers,” Fosi said.

A total of 22 expanded public works programme beneficiaries, comprising five males, five females, 10 youth males, and two youth females were temporarily employed for the project. Additionally, seven small, micro and medium enterprises (SMME) were brought on board, resulting in local expenditure of R 7.9 million. Fosi said the second phase of the initiative will extend to the Nkangala area, “reinforcing our commitment to comprehensive water management and community empowerment”.