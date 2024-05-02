Young Unisa doctoral graduate joins elite Lindau Nobel Laureate group

By Philip van der Merwe DR Bambesiwe May, who graduated at Unisa this week with a PhD in Chemistry obtained at the university’s College of Science, Engineering and Technology, will be joining a select group of eight young South African scientists to participate in the 73rd Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting in Germany.

The Academy of Science of South Africa, as the official partner of the Lindau Foundation and with funding from the Department of Science and Innovation, nominates young scientists from South Africa annually to attend the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings. The meetings are a forum for young scientists from around the world to engage in-depth with Nobel Laureates on research and overall career management aspects. While completing her thesis, May was a pre-doctoral research fellow at Mintek, South Africa’s national mineral research organisation and one of the world's leading technology organisations. May is currently a Geochemist at Digby Wells, one of the largest environmental consulting firms in Africa focused on the resources sector.

Last year, May won the esteemed South African Women in Science Awards under the Department of Science and Innovation DSI-Ndoni Mcunu Fellowships: Doctoral Awards category. The awards celebrate women who are contributing immensely to the science, technology and innovation sector. May's doctoral research at Mintek centred on producing materials for monitoring pollutants and water remediation. She has published four peer-reviewed journal articles from her PhD work, co-authored three book chapters and co-authored three peer reviewed journal articles. Furthermore, the work has also been presented in various conference platforms.