Youth, professionals called to register on Public Works unemployment database

Pretoria - Unemployed youth and professionals have been called to register themselves on the Department of Public Works unemployment database to be part of the government’s infrastructures plan for economic growth beyond Covid-19. The department announced this following the launch of the district model type by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019 to accelerate, align, and integrate service delivery under a single development plan. A model for an unemployed database for youth, professionals, and artisans throughout the country had been created. Thami Mchunu, the departmental spokesperson said the database would be used to capture and store information on the number of unemployed youth to find out the country’s available capacity to deliver on integrated infrastructure projects in specific areas. Mchunu said the database would be stored per district and metro, developed jointly by the national, provincial, and local government as well as business, labour, and community.

He said through this the department could ensure that planning and spending across the three spheres of government were integrated and aligned, as each metro’s plan would be developed with the interests and input of communities first.

“The database will be used in different projects by prioritising the available registered people in that metro where the project is being implemented, and preference will be given to females of all races.”

Mchunu said once the projects commenced, those recruited from the database would also get on the job training opportunities through the Work Integrated Learning Programme.

Registration on the database is online on the department’s website and will be continuous with no cut off date.

