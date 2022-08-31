Zama zamas targeting mineral-rich tourism destinations

Tshwarelo Hunter Mogakane Pretoria - Mpumalanga tourism authorities have teamed up with the police following concerns that illegal miners have become a threat to tourists and wildlife.

According to the chairperson of the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency, Victor Mashego, the concerns were being highlighted at the time when Heritage and Tourism Month was about to begin. Mashego said the concerns were raised during a recent six-day international expedition to different tourism destinations in the Kingdom of eSwatini, Mozambique and back to South Africa as part of promoting the “Triland route, which offers tourism products from the three countries”. “It was a familiarisation trip that involved tour operators and various stakeholders from the three countries. That is when concerns were raised about armed foreign nationals who have been illegally digging some of the old mine dumps that remain with mineral deposits around key tourist destinations around Mpumalanga.

“One has to understand that this is not just a threat to our tourists, but also a threat to wildlife belonging to South Africa. When they are on a mission, these heavily armed men are said to hide within our parks for months, where they end up illegally hunting wildlife for survival in the bushes. “It is a worrying factor that in Mpumalanga the criminals known as zama zamas double up as juma jumas because they are sneaking up on our animals. So, you are dealing with illegal miners and poachers represented in one syndicate,” said Mashego. According to Mashego, the matter was ventilated among three tourism authorities from the three countries involved.

“We had tourism think tanks from the Mozambique Tourism Authority, the eSwatini Tourism Authority and from our provincial agency. The matter had to be raised because the juma jumas are illegal immigrants from our neighbouring countries, especially Mozambique, which is a tourism partner. “But we have learnt from police that foreign nationals from Zimbabwe and Lesotho are also involved, with those from Lesotho being the main culprits. As we embark on Tourism Month, we will intensify tourism safety and engage national stakeholders as the issue of zama zamas affects different communities across the country,” Mashego said. The agency’s spokesperson, Kholofelo Nkambule, said the trip was aimed at ensuring a smooth, safe and life-changing experience for tourists wishing to use the Triland route.

“The familiarisation trip formed part of some of the elements within the memorandum of understanding that was signed recently at the Africa’s Travel Indaba that was held in Durban. The route is about enhancing regional tourism initiatives, (to) collaborate and support exchange programmes with the aim of growing tourism. “The objectives of the Triland route are, among others, to position it as a world-class tourism, trade and investment destination, contribute to the integration of the region and their common economic development goals. “This must translate to employment creation and economic growth while enhancing joint collaboration in the conservation and protection of biodiversity, as well as preserving cultural values, heritage and national pride,” she said.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said illegal mining was a problem in Mpumalanga, but law enforcement agencies were working with other stakeholders to bring an end to the scourge. “We want to reassure the public that police are doing all in their powers to mitigate the challenge of illegal mining in the province. We are making some good progress in dealing with illegal mining. We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that we do not leave any stone unturned,” said Manamela. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said a Mozambican and Zimbabwean were arrested at a farm in Greylingstad near Standerton on Monday in connection with illegal mining.

“The challenge of illegal mining in the country has been in the public eye recently, receiving strong condemnation from all angles. However, members of the SAPS in the province of Mpumalanga have been working tirelessly to address the challenge. The arrest of two suspects aged 21 and 26 is a typical example of such efforts by the police to stabilise the situation. “Police at Greylingstad conducted a sting operation after gathering some information about activities of illegal mining in the area. They then cornered one suspect and the second one later. “The two were charged with illegal mining as well as contravention of the Immigration Act after police discovered that the two are foreign nationals without valid documentation to be in the country. It is said that one of the suspects is from Mozambique whilst the other is from Zimbabwe.