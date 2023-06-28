Zonzibini Tunzi makes television debut on Miss South Africa’s ‘Crown Chasers’

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - Former Miss Universe and Miss South Africa title-holder Zozibini Tunzi will make her television series debut as the host of the very first Miss South Africa television show, Crown Chasers, which starts next month.

The five-episode series aims to place Miss South Africa 2023 finalists in real-life scenarios that include challenges based on the four pillars of the pageant – duty, championship, empowerment and beauty. According to the Miss SA Organisation, Tunzi said of her role in the series: “Hosting a TV series for the first time … came as second nature to me because the show is about a world with which I am very familiar. What made it even more fulfilling was being a part of helping build it from the start, and every step of the way, from an executive producing perspective.” The challenge winner will be chosen each week by a judging panel comprising Bonang Matheba and Leandie du Randt as well as a weekly celebrity guest judge. The judges will then vote off one of the contestants each week, and the seven remaining finalists will be able to participate in the live grand finale on August 13.

“I think everyone should watch ‘Crown Chasers’ because I imagine that every year people wonder what the process of choosing a Miss South Africa is like and now they will finally have the full picture,” added Tunzi. Matheba said: “We are looking for someone who’ll play a great ambassadorial role, a person who is passionate about her CSI projects and willing to advocate for social justice. Someone who will play a role in terms of being a spokesperson for the youth. “I believe the woman who ultimately wins was born to be Miss SA. It’s our responsibility to identify her.”

With vast experience in acting and presenting, Du Randt, who is also a voice artist, model, author and entrepreneur, said she understood the pressure of reality TV. “Audiences will love the realness and all the behind-the-scenes activities of ‘Crown Chasers’. The show will also help them to get to know the finalists on a deeper level and understand what they go through to win the crown.” Asked what she was looking for as a judge, Du Randt said: “I am looking for a woman who has that Miss SA feel to her, someone who is the best version of herself at all times, has a presence and a purpose to serve the country in being the best it can be.”