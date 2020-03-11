Nicholas Ninow: Applause as Dros rapist loses bid for leave to appeal

Pretoria - Spontaneous applause broke out yesterday after the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, turned down convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow’s bid to appeal against his conviction and life imprisonment sentence. The family of his 7-year-old victim was not in court, but interested members of the public and members of the of the #NotInMyName organisation hailed the finding. #NotinMyName said it was a futile exercise from the start by Ninow and a waste of taxpayers’ money. Asked by the Pretoria News whether Ninow would now petition the Supreme Court of Appeal for leave to appeal, his lawyer Herman Alberts, instructed by Legal Aid, said he would have to take instructions from his client before making a decision regarding the next step. In turning down the leave to appeal, Judge Papi Masopa said: “There are no reasonable prospects of success in the applicant’s case.

“Most of the aspects he dealt with, I thoroughly dealt with during my judgment... I see no other court coming to a different conclusion than the one I have arrived at.”

Ninow, who was not at court yesterday, is serving his life term at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre.

He was convicted on September 16 last year for the rape of the child, as well as being in the possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice by trying to get rid of some of the evidence on the scene.

While Ninow did plead guilty during his trial to the rape, his only gripe with his conviction was that the judge found that the rape was premeditated.

The judge found that he sat at a table at Dros restaurant that day which was close to the children’s play area, as he wanted to scout for a victim.

Regarding his sentence, Alberts argued that there were mitigating factors present, which warranted a lesser sentence.

He said Ninow’s unhappy past and the fact that the court found him to be a broken man should have served as mitigation, as well as his use of drugs and alcohol.

Alberts further argued that the court lent too much weight to the public opinion at the time.

The judge pointed out that Ninow never gave any reason for sitting within metres of the children’s play area.

The child also testified that she was already in the bathroom when Ninow arrived there.

“As such, it can be inferred that the applicant saw the complainant moving from the play area to the bathroom and then followed her,” the judge said.

Regarding the sentence, he said he did fully consider Ninow’s personal circumstances and the fact that he was introduced to drugs from an early age by his mother.

Alberts earlier argued that the judge overemphasised the seriousness of the rape, as there was not full sexual intercourse. He said in the past, before the law had been changed, this would have constituted indecent assault.

But the judge said it now constituted rape and a medical report indicated that the child did suffer injuries to her private parts, indicating how violent the act was.

He also said Ninow gave no reason why he used the ladies’ toilets that day. Furthermore, he had put up a fight and refused to open the door when the child’s mother and others tried to open it.

The judge concluded that for all these reasons, a life sentence was not unreasonable and it was the punishment prescribed by the law under the circumstances.

