Pretoria - Almost a year has passed since a little girl was raped by a young man in the toilets of the Dros restaurant in Silverton.

Yesterday Judge Papi Mosopa rejected Nicholas Ninow’s explanation that he raped the girl, then 7, on an impulse.

Instead, Judge Mosopa, delivering sentence in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, found Ninow was guilty of having planned his actions.

Ninow was convicted on four of the five counts against him: rape, possession of illegal substance and defeating the ends of justice.

Judge Mosopa, in finding Ninow guilty, said the court rejected his version of events at the Dros on September 22 last year, given the number of witnesses who dispelled them, including the girl’s mother and the girl herself.

He said that, even though the girl had been a bit uncerertain when giving her testimony initially, she had managed to convince the court that Ninow found her in the toilet after she went there to relieve herself.

Judge Mosopa said that in weighing up the evidence of the girl, now 8, he took into consideration her age and the period of time that had lapsed since the traumatic day.

He said that even cross-examination by Ninow’s defence attorney Herman Alberts had found nothing to dispute who was in the bathroom first.

By Ninow’s admission through a statement, he grabbed the girl and forced his penis into her mouth and penetrated her private parts with his fingers.

Judge Mosopa said that from evidence led by the State, Ninow had no explanation as to why he moved closer to the play areas in the restaurant. Neither was there a reason for why he made crude utterances earlier in the company of another man of wanting to have sex that day.

But, most importantly, the judge pointed out Ninow had failed to answer why he had decided to go into the women’s toilets instead of the men’s facilities. Ninow had claimed this was because he wanted to take the illegal drug CAT and did not want the manager to find him.

Ninow’s failure to take the court into his confidence in his own admission of guilt, according to Judge Mosopa, meant an inference of certain factors could be made. “The courts can draw inferences that he saw the child in the play area of the restaurant, followed her to the bathroom and eventually raped her.”

Ninow was, however, found not guilty of assaulting the mother and staff who tried to push open the door of the toilet cubicle when then went hunting for the girl.

Although members of the ANC Women’s League who were in the public gallery were unhappy that there was no immediate sentencing after yesterday’s judgment, civil rights movement #NotInMyName said it was satisfied with the outcome, especially with the court rejecting Ninow’s sequence of events.

General-secretary Themba Masango said: “The most important thing is that the courts took a stand to say he did indeed stalk the girl in the restaurant, followed her to the toilet and raped her.

“So we will be returning for sentencing and still be pushing that he be sentenced to life imprisonment.”

Sentencing was postponed to October 16 and 17.

Pretoria News