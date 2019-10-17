Ninow's grandmother wants moms to stand by her and remove drugs from streets, prisons









Nicholas Ninow's grandmother Pauline Gerike testifies in court. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye Pretoria - Nicholas Ninow's grandmother Pauline Gerike has called for mothers and society at large to stand by her and others battling to get their children off of drugs. Gerike was continuing her testimony in mitigation of Ninow's rape sentencing in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria today. She said even though she would do anything to protect Ninow, she knew that he had to be punished for what he had put the girl and the family through. "I'm a mother and I have seven grandchildren of my own so my heart bleeds for that family. "I didn't apologise to the family earlier because I was waiting for the appropriate time."

Gerike said she had in fact drafted her apology letter to the family 13 months prior.

She still maintained that drugs had played a huge factor in his actions on the day.

"I urge mothers today to stand with me in getting the drugs off the streets and out of the prisons.

"We punish these people who do wrong and say go to prison and get rehabilitated but it's not going to happen."

"Its not going to happen as they don't get the support they need.

"I've been fighting to get Nicholas back on to his medication for 13 months and it still hasn't happened."

Yesterday she told the court it was only when he was high on drugs that Ninow became a completely different person.

Ninow, 21, kicked off proceedings yesterday, painting his battle with drug addiction before tearfully reading out a poem he wrote to his eight-year-old, seven at the time of the rape, victim.

The matter continues, with the state calling Forensic social worker who compiled the victim impact report.

