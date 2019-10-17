Pretoria - Nicholas Ninow's grandmother Pauline Gerike has called for mothers and society at large to stand by her and others battling to get their children off of drugs.
Gerike was continuing her testimony in mitigation of Ninow's rape sentencing in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria today.
She said even though she would do anything to protect Ninow, she knew that he had to be punished for what he had put the girl and the family through.
"I'm a mother and I have seven grandchildren of my own so my heart bleeds for that family.
"I didn't apologise to the family earlier because I was waiting for the appropriate time."