Cancer survivor and veteran actress Lillian Dube. Picture:Paballo Thekiso

Pretoria - The wheels are set in motion for the ninth Cancervive Awareness Ride which takes place next month. The ride will see cancer survivors, supporters, performers and motorcyclists embark on an eight-day journey to spread the word about the importance of early detection of cancer in different towns, from October 5 to 12.

Survivors who attended a Cancervive Awareness Ride launch yesterday held at the Sun Arena at Time Square are expected to share their stories of hope with about 30 000 people living in rural communities during the journey.

Survivors will also share their testimonials in a bid to help break down taboos, stigmas and fears surrounding cancer.

The team is expected to leave from Time Square, riding to towns like Middelburg, Heidelberg, Hartbeespoort, Magaliesburg and Rustenburg among others.

Breast cancer survivor and legendary actress Lillian Dube said she found out about her cancer after portraying a character of a woman who had cervical cancer on SABC1 drama Soul City.

Dube said by the time she was diagnosed in real life, the drama had already prepared her for the journey. With her story which she will share during the ride, Dube said said she hoped to give hope to the hopeless.

Cancervive project leader Sinki Mlambo said the awareness of cancer as well as its signs and symptoms was low in remote and rural areas.

“Cancer is shrouded in myths, including the widespread belief that it is mainly a "white" person’s disease.

"Yet, cancer is prevalent in African cultures as well. True incidence rates are however masked due to under-diagnosis steaming from the fact that cancer education and testing is not readily available in remote African communities.

"It is critical that awareness of cancer within this population group is raised to encourage early diagnosis and treatment, which ultimately leads to a better prognosis for patients,” she said.

The ride is sponsored by Sun International, Time Square, Spar, Indian Motorcycle SA, Mercedes-Benz SA, Meadow Feeds, SABC Foundation, BikersZA and Netcare 911.

