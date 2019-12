No Christmas cheer for Little Zim families in Pretoria CBD









THE rebuilt informal settlement known as Little Zimbabwe in Marabastad. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - There is not much Christmas preparation going on for residents of a Marabastad informal settlement known as Little Zimbabwe. The settlement in Boom Street was destroyed during the violence that erupted in the Pretoria CBD three months ago when taxi operators waged a war against drugs. They have since rebuilt their shacks and established a vegetable garden. Yesterday, they said they had received a couple of donations since the incident, but that was not enough. “It’s terrible and very painful we have a shortage of food and our children don't even have clothes.

For Christmas we don’t have anything at all We can’t always rely on donations, but we need a lot of help,” said a resident.

She said the vegetable garden they built had been helpful, and they were grateful to the Dare to Love movement, which has donated groceries, clothes and toys.

However, the residents said they had not been able to sell the vegetables they had grown because they did not have enough to feed their families and sell their harvest at the same time.

Another resident said they were concerned about what their children would do next year because they had lost most of their personal documents and school uniforms in the violence.

She said they also did not have access to health care because their clinic cards were lost.

The residents said what they needed for Christmas was to get anything they could, especially for the children.

They said many people had visited and made promises to help them in front of the media, but never actually fulfilled them.

