No Christmas present for Plastic View pre-schoolers









A FILE picture of children at Plastic View attending school in the open after metro police removed a tent used as classroom. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Non-Profit organisation SA Cares for Life was twice blasted in court this month on a technicality following its attempts to establish an early learning centre at the controversial Plastic View informal settlement. However, the organisation was adamant it would not throw in the towel. Managing director Sanet Fagan said they were determined to make life a little better for the children residing in Plastic View and would once again head to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, in the new year. The organisation is, among others, desperately trying to obtain permission to place eight movable containers on the property to be used as early learning centres. Several homeowners associations in the area, including Meadow Glen, Woodlands and Mooikloof, as well as the City of Tshwane, have put their feet down. Philippus Coetzer, a director of Woodlands Homeowners Association, said in opposing court papers that SA Cares for Life would not simply start an early learning centre on the premises, as it had to first adhere to a host of municipal by-laws.

Apart from this, he said, the local authority had to assess the premises and the playground and a medical officer must issue an environmental health permit. In order to serve food, an additional certificate of compliance had to be obtained.

Coetzer said the organisation had not complied with any of these conditions. He said they could not simply decide to open and operate a preschool, no matter how noble their reasons may be.

Besides, he said, there were previous court orders in place which prohibited any structures from being erected on the premises.

Nasima Moosa of the city's legal department, also opposed the erecting of the containers to start a preschool. She said the city could not give its consent unless the organisation adhered to the by-laws.

“Sympathy with the plight of the children in question is undeniable. But for their protection the rule of law and the principle of legality must prevail”

She said the court could not simply give the organisation the go-ahead to start the preschool while the requirements to do so and the necessary safeguards were not in place.

But Fagan in reply said her organisation had a plan in place and it fully intended to comply with by-laws to start a preschool on the premises. They will also comply with the by-laws regarding the chemical toilets they want to erect for the children.

She had sent the city a 93-page document earlier this month containing plans and asking for assistance as to how they could further adhere to the by-laws. It also set out the provision of compliance for the chemical toilets.

But the city did not respond to this and Fagan said she was in the dark as to what requirements were expected of them to establish this early learning centre.

She added that only once the containers were erected on the premises, could her organisation start to comply with the by-laws.

At present the children, all from poor families in a squatter camp, have to make do with receiving some schooling in the sun. All her organisation wants to do is to make life a bit easier for these poor children.

Judge Dawie Fourie meanwhile yesterday struck the matter from the roll, saying it was not urgent that it had to be entertained shortly before Christmas.

