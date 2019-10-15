No clarity on plight of refugee group camping outside the UN High Commission in Brooklyn









ABOUT 300 foreign nationals have been camping outside the UN High Commission for Refugees in the city since last week. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The group of foreigners camping outside the UN High Commission for Refugees in Brooklyn have been advised to approach the Department of Home Affairs for assistance. They have been there since last week, saying they wanted to air their frustrations about xenophobia. The chairperson of the portfolio committee on home affairs, Advocate Bongani Bongo, said correspondence was issued to them to speak to the department about their plight. “They are here in the country and they would have to be subjected to the laws and regulations of South Africa. “They must notify the department so that it can follow proper procedures in terms of dealing with their problems,” he said yesterday. The Pretoria News reported yesterday that at least 300 refugees had been staging a demonstration outside the UN building since last Tuesday.

The group’s spokesperson, Aline Bukuru, said they were seeking intervention from the commission after the recent xenophobic attacks against them.

It was indicated on Sunday that the committee might visit the refugees, but it turned out that mayors of the three Gauteng metros had been invited to Parliament on October 22.

Bongo said: “The committee has invited the mayors of the three cities to Parliament to discuss the roadmap that we may have to follow in assisting the department to resolve problems in the metros regarding any other person who is here in the country.”

He said the majority of the applications received by Home Affairs revealed that “very few people qualify to be refugees in this country”.

“It has been found that the majority of them are just economic migrants,” he said.

Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza said the department was not the relevant authority to comment about refugees’ complaints about crime.

“The department contacted the agency last week. The agency said it would contact us if there were specific issues raised with them. We are waiting to hear from them,” he said.

Residents have complained that the refugees’ presence outside the UN offices was likely to cause a health hazard as they were relieving themselves in the open because they had no ablution facilities.

