They have been there since last week, saying they wanted to air their frustrations about xenophobia. The chairperson of the portfolio committee on home affairs, Advocate Bongani Bongo, said correspondence was issued to them to speak to the department about their plight.
“They are here in the country and they would have to be subjected to the laws and regulations of South Africa.
“They must notify the department so that it can follow proper procedures in terms of dealing with their problems,” he said yesterday.
The Pretoria News reported yesterday that at least 300 refugees had been staging a demonstration outside the UN building since last Tuesday.