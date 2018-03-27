While South Africa has made strides in combating human trafficking, adequate data collection and collaboration between stakeholders is needed to get a better grip on the problem.

This was the focus on the first day of the prevention and combating of trafficking in persons co-ordination workshop in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Although minimal and scattered data was available on what has been termed “modern day slavery”, indications were that the problem was growing rapidly, Zhuldyz Akisheva, regional representative of the UN office on drugs and crime, said.

Akisheva said the main challenge, particularly for South Africa, was the lack of data, which made it difficult for role players to adequately determine how severe things were.

She said for that reason, the organisation was working with the Department of Justice and Correctional Services in hosting workshops for all law enforcement agencies to come up with a unified approach.

“We need to find a way for the various law enforcement agencies to stop working in silos but to work more closely with civil society organisations,” she said.

Akisheva said while information was lacking, it was important for better working relationships to be established, as having a single or 1000 lives affected by the issue was too many.

Arno Schaefer, head of co-operation with the EU delegation to South Africa, said even with the lack of official statistics from the various departments, work could still be done.

That being for agencies to ensure better controls at borders and for authorities to focus on hot spots or areas susceptible to making use of trafficked labour.

Akisheva said while some data was available from the departments, it was difficult to compare information coming from different sources, as each had its data and it was not established to what extent that data spoke to others.

The Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services John Jeffery said despite recent reports of human trafficking in the country, great strides had been made as evidenced by the 2016 global slavery index, placing South Africa 27th out of 167 countries battling the problem.

That, as well as the recognition by the US state department's trafficking in persons 2017 report's chapter on South Africa, which took note that the government had demonstrated increased efforts by identifying and referring more than double the number of trafficked victims.

Similar to the international experts' concerns, Jeffery said it was true that at the moment there was no systematic collection and analysis of data on trafficking of persons, and smuggling of migrants. He said law enforcement agencies needed to work together to tackle the problem.