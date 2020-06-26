No fee paying schools in Tshwane to get donated face masks

Pretoria - Three thousand face masks are to be donated to no fee paying schools in Montana, Wonderboom, Hammanskraal and Soshanguve by The Mask Co. With most schools having reopened the public’s greatest concern is how well they can protect their teachers, their own families, and prevent the spread of coronavirus back into their communities. Co- owner of The Mask Co, Leone Amon, said many schools in poorer areas risk a shortage of face masks and are asking for assistance from the private sector. She said she previously owned an events company but due to the lockdown and the economic climate had to turn the business around into a mask manufacturing company and they also export to Europe. “I donate one euro at a percentage of each mask to an NGO here because I always connect with charity so I asked a friend of mine if they knew of any charity. We were researching NGOs for our export market when a letter from the Gauteng Department of Education arrived, asking us to donate masks. We realised we have to do this,” she said.

Amon said as a small business, their production costs and workers’ wages came first, so they decided to enlist the public’s help.The Mask Co is pooling its resources with those of its sister organisations such as Picnics in the Park, Drive-In and The Haunted Forest®️, for the initiative.

It will donate one mask to the schools for every four it sells and its full product range can be purchased through the company’s website https://the-mask-co.shopstar.co.za. Amon said members of the public can donate the cost of as many masks as they wish through the company’s landing page on the Quicket fundraising platform.

“Residents in Fourways can buy the designer masks at the Broadacres Super Spar. The Mask Co. masks cost R65 each,I appreciate there are already dozens of campaigns asking for support, and all of us are filled with uncertainty, but if you can donate even R10, it will make a big difference,” she said.

According to the Department of Basic Education, they have supplied the schools with masks, but there are not enough to go around and with the limited lifespan, masks must eventually be replaced.

To be effective, they should also be of good quality, that is, made of cotton, machine washable, fit properly, not irritate the child’s skin, not obstruct their breathing, and preferably be fitted with a filtering layer to catch virus-carrying droplets.

Amon said their masks comply with European and national standards for both function and comfort, have D15 certified reusable filters and are sterilised before being packaged.

“Everybody at the moment is experiencing poverty and at every corner people are asking for assistance. I think I must be going crazy because I haven't earned a single cent since last October and it's crazy that we are still trying to do this initiative while trying to cope with Covid-19 and trying to muscle through it,” she said.

