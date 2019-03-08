THE Champions League is the fuel that has driven Pitso Mosimane to achieve the success he has with the club. MUZI NTOMBELA BackpagePix

AN outrageous record is the fuel that has driven the Pitso Mosimane-led Mamelodi Sundowns to finish in the top two in the Absa Premiership in the last five seasons. The Brazilians’ record in those five campaigns is impressive - finishing first, second, first, second and first to claim three league titles and be the only consistent feature in the league race in the last five seasons. They’re also among the mix this season, currently in second place and tied on 40 points with first-placed Orlando Pirates, even though they have dished out their worst performance ever since Mosimane rescued them from the brink of relegation in 2012.

“Our target all the time is 72 points,” Mosimane said. “We thought that we could get 72 points (in the 2015/16 season) but we got 71 points. It’s a record that we have put for ourselves, not for anyone else. 71 points with the Telkom Knockout and the CAF Champions League. I want to know if there’s any Mamelodi Sundowns team that can beat that record. It’s something to celebrate, have alumni and the jersey that players can use to celebrate that they were part of the first team to collect 71 points in (the 16-team league in) South African football - until another team breaks that record. We did that, for that - not for the sake of other things.”

The current generation will not reach 71 points this season. But they can add a second star to the Sundowns’ badge like the class of 2016. The Brazilians lead Group A in the Champions League with two games to go. Sundowns’ second-last game is against Lobi Stars at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow night at 9pm.

“The Champions League is a priority for us,” Mosimane said. “The game on Saturday is big for us. You know that I always say that I would love to win everything, but you know where the biggest weight is. In the history of the club, the Champions League is huge. If it was easy, why can’t everybody win it? Because before you win the Champions League, you must be No. 1 or No. 2. Is it easy to be No. 1 and No. 2? It’s a difficult one. But after that, can you play three games in a week? That’s the Champions League requirements, and you are travelling. The priority at home is the league, but internationally, for the brand of Mamelodi Sundowns, it’s the Champions League.”

Mosimane once told a story of the reception Sundowns received when they landed in Congo to take on AC Leopards in Dolisie in 2016. He says they were greeted by chants of Pirates, with the locals thinking that they were Orlando Pirates as the Buccaneers, then, were the most recognised South African team in the continent. Sundowns have muscled their way into that bracket.

“I walk in Morocco in the shopping mall and they ask me, ‘Coach, how are you?’ And I am not wearing Sundowns’ clothes. They ask me how are you and how is the team? When are you coming back? That’s the (power of the) Champions League for you. I walk in Egypt, and they recognise me. It’s an honour. You really feel that you are contributing to African football. It’s unbelievable.”