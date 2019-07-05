THE government building in Salvokop, which has been unused since the completion of construction four years ago. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Homeless children will have to continue sleeping in parks, dilapidated buildings, bus shelters and anywhere else around the city. The Salvokop shelter, where they were supposed to be housed, remains closed because the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is battling to allocate competent service providers to run the facility that has been empty for four years. The place is unoccupied and under lock and key.

Homeless leaders told the Pretoria News they were left frustrated and tired of sleeping in dilapidated buildings and public parks, while the government owned a new building that had been unused for years.

Richard Wildeman said they had approached various government departments to attempt to get the keys to the building, to no avail.

Wildeman said the building was constructed either in 2014 or 2015 following the demolition of two homelessness shelters for boys.

Tebogo Mpufane of the Kopano Manyano God the Founder Centre for the Homeless said a lot of people and organisations that dealt with homelessness would have loved for the building to be opened, especially because the city simply did not have enough shelters.

However, Thamsanqa Mchunu, director in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, said the building was actually not a shelter for boys. He said it was a child care centre which had not been officially handed over to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure due to a standing agreement with Statistics South Africa. Mchunu said the agreement stipulated for the department to first secure a service provider to manage the centre.

It was earmarked for management by a non-profit organisation or non-governmental organisation in line with the specifications issued by the Department of Social Development.

“The department issued a tender in February 2018 for appointment of that service provider, but there has been no suitable candidate or response to the tender.

“Stats SA is in charge of the maintenance at the moment. The tender will be re-advertised before the end of this financial year to appoint a suitable non-profit organisation to run the centre in line with specifications issued by the Social Development," Mchunu said.

Speaking to homeless people in the city, many said the department simply did not care about them hence there was no urgency in alleviating the plight of the homeless. Itumeleng Moletsane, who has been living on the streets for three years, said many of them had given up hope of ever finding a place for them to stay.

