‘No patient mistreated at George Mukhari Hospital’

Pretoria - No patient has been mistreated or forced to sleep on the floor at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, the Gauteng Health Department has said. Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana was responding to reports that patients were being mistreated at the public facility. Kekana said the operational ward designated for Covid-19 patients had 15 beds for patients under investigation. She said these were patients who presented with Covid-19 symptoms and were placed in the ward to await the outcome of their results. Due to the small number of beds in the ward, Kekana said other patients under investigation and confirmed positive cases were accommodated in isolated cubicles in various wards.

Kekana said there were plans to hand over three refurbished wards last week to enable the hospital to at least accommodate 67 more patients.

“The hospital is working hard to wrap up construction of the other renovated wards that will result in the availability of 350 beds for Covid-19 patients.”

Furthermore, construction of the 300-bed ICU and High Care Unit was also under way. “There are 46 patients under investigation and 13 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases being accommodated at the hospital. The growing numbers of new Covid-19 positive cases make it extremely difficult to have enough beds to accommodate all but the hospital has not received any reports or complaints of mistreated patients and none of our patients are sleeping on the floor,”

The hospital was in the spotlight last month after staff alleged that management had not been forthcoming with information about the Covid-19 infections and the decontamination of affected wards.

However, Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said people needed to realise there were processes and procedures that needed to be followed upon the receipt of Covid-19 cases.

