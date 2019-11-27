No plan to phase out gated suburbs - City of Tshwane









WAPADRAND in Pretoria East is one of the oldest gated communities in the capital. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has no intention to scrap gated communities. As a matter of fact, it has dropped the cost for applications and has since received applications from areas such as Mamelodi and Eersterust. Ward councillor Siobhan Muller said residents feared the metro was planning to phase out gated communities within a decade. The reason given was that the metro would not be experiencing high levels of crime in 12 years' time. Muller was part of team of councillors tasked with reviewing the policy and giving input on improvements.

She said the rationale did not make sense; there would be more advanced ways of monitoring neighbourhood access instead of actual boom gates.

She said the initial costs of applying for a gated community started at a R150000 sliding scale, depending on the size of the area.

Following a review of the policy, the price was cut from R150000 to R11000 in July to make it easier for communities to apply for it, even in townships where people are less wealthy, but required more security.

“We started getting more applications from townships. They also deserve to have gated communities; everyone has to secure themselves. The SAPS cannot be everywhere.”

Muller said the policy review was necessary as the City had been dragged to court multiple times and lost every single time. The new draft policy has far more detail, and talks to who is responsible, the administration of it and all compliance related matters.

The changes were necessary as there were issues of people being blocked at certain gated communities due to them not having any identification. This was not what the boom gates were meant for; people should still move freely, but monitored, she said.

Confusion over the phasing out emerged during public hearings when residents asked what would happen after they had reapplied twice, as the draft policy did not not stipulate this.

Originally the closure was valid for two years and communities were required to pay the exorbitant R150000. The new draft policy allows residents to apply every two years at a cost of R11000. And if they have complied with the policy, the metro can grant a 5-year period for the closure.

Muller said the policy had to be fine-tuned as they could not pre-empt that crime would not exist in a decade or that there would be no need for gated communities. “We cannot after a decade just take down all the boom gates; there is still some work that needs to be done on the policy as it is still vague at the moment.”

Speaking about the confusion, Muller said residents should note that draft policy was still subject to public participation, and that they could still make inputs. “We are glad there are people who are interested and giving input so the policy can be improved and work for everyone; it is not written in stone, but the policy is aimed at being fairer and cutting red tape.”

Inputs will be accepted until the end of December. Muller said the process should go forward next year with the whole policy being reviewed internally. The final policy would be drafted and sent to council for ratification before implementation. She said residents could still apply, at the R11000 fixed rate. “The point is the road network must not be throttled and there must be easy thoroughfare for traffic.

“There is no need for panic as the City does not plan to phase out gated communities. As for saying there won’t be crime in 12 years we will be smarter in terms of crime. Hi-tech communities with cameras will detect cloned licence plates and mug shots of drivers will result in quick responses to crime in neighbourhoods,” she said.

Where there are boom gates crime has dropped, she said; it may not be a silver bullet but works as a deterrent and gives residents peace of mind.

Pretoria News