No power from Eskom in Winterveld has councillors living in fear

Pretoria - Ward councillors in Winterveld are living in fear of disgruntled residents, who wanted them to get Eskom to restore power to their area. For almost eight months some parts of the township have been left in the dark after their transformers exploded allegedly due to overload caused by illegal connections. One of the councillors, Florence Dlamini, told the Pretoria News that they were not feeling safe because residents always displayed anger towards them. Numerous meetings with the power utility had failed to produce positive results as Eskom continued to stick to its guns, refusing to repair faulty transformers, according to councillors. Dlamini said ongoing black-outs in the township remained unsolved and was causing lots of discontent among residents.

She said councillors recently reached out to Premier David Makhura, who apparently promised to intervene in finding a solution.

"I don't know when the meeting is going to take place," Dlamini said.

She said a proposed meeting with Makhura was a final resort to finding a common ground between Eskom and residents.

Residents recently embarked on a violent protest over the issue, barricading the roads with burning tyres and rocks.

Some of them then vowed to continue with protests until Eskom gave them a proper audience and restored power to their homes.

Another local councillor Malebo Rasegoete said in ward 24, Eskom had only fixed a single powerline, which was affected by illegal connections.

Eskom had cut off power supply to residents in Slovo Park section after people in Marikana informal settlement illegally connected to the grid.

"The problem affected the local clinic but it has since been resolved," Rasegoete said.

She suspected that Eskom moved swiftly to repair the powerline because the problem was raised on the eve of the state of the province address (SOPA) in Ga-Rankuwa.

"Maybe they were under pressure from the SOPA," she said.

She mentioned that all complaints have since been elevated to Makhura's office, saying councillors hoped a solution would soon be found.

Rasegoete said some desperate residents decided to ask a private contractor to repair broken transformers.

"Other people are saying that they are collecting R150 from households to pay someone who can repair transformers for them," she said.

DA's regional leader Abel Tau appealed to Eskom to meet with the aggrieved parties with a view to solving their problems.

He said a sub-station belonging to Eskom burnt down at the end of October last year and has not been repaired.

He said the City of Tshwane didn't have jurisdiction over the sub-station, but it has engaged with Eskom on numerous occasions to repair the sub-station.

"These requests have fallen on deaf ears. The only feedback the DA-led City of Tshwane obtained from Eskom, is that they do not want to repair the sub-station due to the problem being caused by illegal connections," Tau said.

He said the DA believed that Eskom's action was tantamount to "an infringement of basic human rights".

He said his party would call on Eskom "through a petition to repair the sub-station immediately and install prepaid meters to all households in the area".

"The installation of prepaid meters by Eskom to this community, will encourage members to manage their consumption better and assist Eskom in managing the illegal connections that has an overbearing effect on the sub-station," Tau said.

Eskom had previously said it would no longer replace substations and transformers "in areas where people are not paying for their electricity".

Pretoria News