Pretoria - Tshwane executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has undertaken to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Solly Msimanga, by not allowing a red carpet during his maiden State of the Capital Address (Soca) tomorrow. Mokgalapa has decided to do away with all things glamorous during the event, which takes place at Tshwane House.

He told the Pretoria News that the display of “bling-bling” was not in keeping with the DA culture.

“It is not about an individual. It is about the culture in the party. I have seen a lot of bling-bling in my life. I don’t need it,” said Mokgalapa.

He said he would be preoccupied with service delivery.

“Service delivery is the source of my concern,” he said.

Msimanga, who delivered the first two Soca under the DA-led coalition administration, also refused to walk the red carpet at the occasion.

At the time, he said the decision was motivated by a need to do things differently under the new administration.

Mokgalapa said his speech would provide details on how basic services were rolled out in the seven municipal regions.

“I have gone to the seven regions to assess the state of service delivery and unlocked the service delivery challenges,” he said.

Mokgalapa was mindful of the fact that revitalising the local economy could generate more job opportunities.

He would therefore talk about plans to revive the economy in the industrial sites such as Ekangala, Babelegi and Ga-Rankuwa.

Mokgalapa recently announced that the Department of Trade and Industry had set aside a budget to rebuild the economy in Enka-Industrial.

His goal of job creation, he said, would be made possible by ensuring that the municipality continued to attract foreign direct investment.

“Building a new economy is important. We have to build more economic hubs for job creation.”

Mokgalapa said the message at the heart of his speech would be to get the City back on track. Fighting against corruption and ill-discipline within the municipal system would be highlighted during his address.

Under the tagline moshomo o tshaba diatla (delivery of services is achievable through hard work), he is expected to motivate municipal workers to serve the people with diligence and love.

“Cultivating a new culture of working within the City of Tshwane will be featured in the speech. We have to make sure we instil discipline in the sense of hard work.

"That is why you see us going all out wearing overalls so that the workers of the City can see that it is cool to wear overalls and to do the basic work,” he said.

