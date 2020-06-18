No safety guarantee for murder accused, Eersterust community warns

Pretoria - The man accused of murdering Evelyn de Kock, 42, in Eersterust appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Residents who packed the court gallery said they could not guarantee that Clayton Andrews, 50, would be safe if he was released on bail. Andrews opted to seek Legal Aid representation. The State told the court that he was a flight risk and there was no guarantee he would honour his bail conditions. He will appear again in court on June 24 for a formal bail application after the court verifies his address.

However, the residents have been vocal that Andrews was no longer welcome in Eersterust or anywhere nearby.

Resident Ravel Harris said Andrews had killed a good woman and mother of two who was loved in the community, and must pay for his crime.

He said the community would continue to support the family in its battle for justice. On Tuesday, residents took to the streets in anger over De Kock’s murder. Her lifeless body was discovered on Sunday morning.

City of Tshwane head administrator Mpho Nawa condemned her senseless and brutal killing, especially as the country was celebrating the 44th anniversary of the 1976 student uprisings.

He called on law enforcement authorities to curb the rising tide of femicide in the country.

“Instead of us celebrating the heroics of the youth of 1976, we are sitting here mourning the deaths of women at the hands of men who are supposed to be their lovers and protectors.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the death of Evelyn and other women at the hands of their spouses and partners across the country,” Nawa said.

“The killing of De Kock should not be in vain; we should use it as a rallying call to eradicate toxic masculinity in society and change the mindset of men that think violence is the solution to the myriad problems the country is grappling with.

“As the City of Tshwane, we will support all efforts aimed at putting a stop to gender-based violence and express our heartfelt condolences to the De Kock family as they mourn the loss of their beloved,” he added.

Pretoria News