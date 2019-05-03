Minister Nomvula Mokonyane and Trevor Manuel are embroiled in a legal battle regarding statements she had made on television in 2017. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Former finance minister Trevor Manuel took Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane to court over alleged defamatory statements she made about him in 2017. The statements were made during an interview on the television programme The Justice Factor when Mokonyane was minister of water and sanitation.

Manuel said in papers before the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that he wanted a formal apology from her or in the alternative R100 000 in damages. In his particulars of claim, Manuel said he was suing Mokonyane both in her personal capacity and in her (now former) representative capacity as minister of water and sanitation.

In November 2017 Mokonyane was interviewed by Justice Malala on the eNCA TV programme, which focused on political news.

Manuel was the chairperson of Future Growth Asset Management, a member of Old Mutual Group Holdings.

Manuel said that during the interview Mokonyane made various statements which portrayed him in a bad light. She referred to a letter written to her by an investor, stating who they wanted her to appoint as board members of Umgeni Water. She said the investor was Future Growth, which Manuel headed.

Manuel said the minister claimed he had written the letter that “instructed” her who to appoint to the board.

She, among others, said that the letter was “unfortunate” and an “overreach”. Manuel said Mokonyane added that the “environment” in which the letter was sent was “contaminated”.

During the programme, she also said that “the state of state owned enterprises requires reflection and proper assessment” and that the government must present the way forward, rather than the “impositions that we see now”.

Manuel said the letter was seen by the minister as an attempt by him to manipulate the process to appoint board members. She intimated that Manuel did this for ulterior reasons, which she said she had stopped in order for the process to be conducted “in line with the law”.

But Manuel said these statements were wrong, and it defamed him, as he was never the one who wrote the letter. In fact, he said, he did not even know about the letter, let alone its contents. Viewers, however, would think he acted unscrupulously in his business dealings and that he misused his position to try to dictate who should be appointed to the board of Umgeni Water.

Manuel said as these statements were wrong and injured his good reputation, Mokonyane should set the record straight and unreservedly withdraw them.

He said there was no reason for the minister to attribute the letter to him.

His lawyer at the time issued Mokonyane with a letter, asking her to retract her words, which she did not do.

The minister was meanwhile ordered by the court to within five days make a full discovery, setting out her defence.

