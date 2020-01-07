Nostalgia and pride as Motaung reflects on five decades of Kaizer Chiefs









Kaizer ‘Chincha Guluva’ Motaung Pretoria - As Kaizer Motaung reflects on Kaizer Chiefs turning 50 years old today, he does so with great pride in having created an institution that has brought much joy to millions of people. “Obviously one feels a lot of nostalgia as you look back at where you came from and at the journey that has unfolded over so many years. When we started, a lot of people thought this was one of those passing things that would fall by the wayside. “There were critics and sceptics who did not believe we were serious. When I look back, I feel very proud and fulfilled. At least we did not disappoint so many people and so many families who believed in our dreams. “We’ve made so many people happy, and that is what is so important. The path we took was always meant to ensure we took people along the way with us,” said Motaung. The Kaizer Chiefs chairman says the journey was not an easy one, “with many ups and downs”, but that its success was testament to, and a direct result of, the loyal supporters, phenomenal players, dedicated staff and partners who had helped make the club one of the biggest in the world.

“Over the five decades since the establishment of Kaizer Chiefs, we have been humbled that the club has been embraced by millions countrywide, across the African continent and around the globe.

“We are grateful to all those who have played a role and sacrificed so much for the club’s success,” said Motaung.

The Amakhosi will mark their milestone at the club’s spiritual home at the Motaung family home in Phefeni, Soweto, in the bustling Orlando West.

As the rain lashed Joburg on the eve of the club’s birthday festivities, Motaung said the rain was “a good omen” that boded well for the future of the club. “In our culture, if it rains it shows a lot of promise going forward,” said Motaung.

Tomorrow night there will be an opportunity for Chiefs to celebrate with their fans when a capacity crowd of more than 80000 are expected for Kaizer Chiefs’ home Absa Premiership game against Highlands Park.

As a gesture to fans, tickets for the match were made available free of charge for what is sure to be a memorable night of celebration that Chiefs will hope will end with victory as they seek to reclaim their perch on top of South African football.

Before the major milestone, the club has launched a striking 50th anniversary logo and also an iconic commemorative jersey, which will be debuted by the first team squad tomorrow night against Highlands Park.

The new classic all-black jersey, with its gold V-neck and gold band around the sleeves, is a tribute to the club’s formative years in the 1970’s - and a nod to the city of gold in which it was established - and is sure to become a collector’s item.

The club will soon announce further details of its year-long 50th anniversary activities, including exhibition matches against some of the world’s biggest clubs, photo exhibitions, exciting events and historical accounts of the club’s memorable 50 years.

Pretoria News