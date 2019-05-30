Faf du Plessis is calmly going about his business. Reuters

FAF du Plessis may have been surprised that he wasn’t considered one of the “cool kids” anymore, but he couldn’t have cut a more relaxed figure yesterday at The Oval. Perhaps he was more nervous about his mid-afternoon tea engagement with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Either way Du Plessis was his engaging self. He joked about photographs being taken when he scratched his ear and even teased a reporter about whether his retirement was imminent and stressed that “the focus for us is making sure that we really have a good time and we’ll treat it exactly the same as if we lose tomorrow”.

Enter Eoin Morgan. The England captain wanted to get up after just one question when there was a lull for a moment in the media centre. And when he did answer, it was short and precise. He spoke about serious things too, like what a World Cup win would mean for the future of the game in England, and his team “wanted a win under (any) circumstances”.

The mood in the respective team camps ahead of today’s World Cup opening game at The Oval in the south of London could not be more different. England have all the lights shining on them, and they are starting to get really bright. The Proteas, meanwhile, are mightily fine to slip under the radar.

Oh, how things have changed.

“They deservedly have got the favourites tag because they are the home nation, and they have been playing, like I said before, really, really consistently good cricket,” Du Plessis said.

“But for me, as I also said earlier, if you get too focused on the opposition, you can get distracted. So for us, it’s trying to make sure that we don’t go too high or too low when we’re winning or losing. If we win tomorrow against England, that won’t be a ‘we’ve just won the World Cup.’ We’ll treat it exactly the same as if we lose tomorrow.”

Not even the absence of premier fast bowler Dale Steyn could ruffle Du Plessis’ feathers. The Proteas simply needed to revert to “Plan B” while still looking to be aggressive with the ball.

“For us as a leadership group, it’s trying to find, how we can be most attacking and trying to get wickets. Obviously that was with Dale included but that has changed now, so we’ll look at set up our team to try to make sure we can get guys on the team that can get wickets,” Du Plessis said.

“There’s no point in trying to play a defensive style of cricket against England because they have shown that they can take (on) any bowling attack on the day. So yeah, we’ll try and pick our team to try and be as positive in team selection as possible that we can be.”

England have their starting XI for today. Morgan was just not willing to share it just yet. Du Plessis, and the Proteas selection panel, may still have some debating to do over whether to include another all-rounder or left-arm chinaman spin bowler Tabraiz Shamsi.

Either way there will no frantic discussions for this Proteas team are calmly just going about their business. All that is left now is for the first ball to be delivered.

LIKELY TEAMS FOR THE OVAL

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius/Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer.