#NotInMyName members with Bafundi scouts at The Hills Game Reserve Estate in Mooikloof. Jacques Naude/African News Agency/ANA

SEEKING to inspire children to work hard to achieve the best in life, #NotInMyName Bafundi took 50 boys and girls from Mamelodi on a tour of the beautiful The Hills Game Reserve Estate on Saturday. The organisation wanted the children to see that life goes beyond what they know, and to dream big and avoid negative influences that can derail them.

Before treating the group to lunch at the estate’s Carlita’s restaurant, the children got a harsh lesson on a tour of a landfill, where they could see how people make a living by scavenging.

Mduduzi Ntsibande, co-founder of the Bafundi boys' and girls' scout programme, said they wanted children to understand someone willing to work, no matter what, but also to be inspired by people living in the estate.

They met some residents who motivated them to one day achieve similar success.

#NotInMyName deputy principal Boitumelo Nkosi said: “These children are exposed to a lot of negative things and we want to start mentoring them now, when they are still young.”

The organisation takes a stand against crimes such as domestic violence, and woman and child abuse.

Patience Zoey of the Mamelodi branch said the programme was scheduled to be rolled out nationwide, but at the moment “we’re doing it from our own pockets”.

They host sessions in Mamelodi twice a month and plan outings.

Those who wish to contribute can contact Nkosi on 0735973737.