#NotInMyName in bid to stop schools reopening

Pretoria - The department of Basic Education has been given seven days to respond to a memorandum against the reopening of schools, scheduled for June 1, by civil rights organisation #NotInMyName. “Failure to do so will result in legal action supported by a coalition of student bodies and civil rights organisations,” secretary-general Themba Masango said. The organisation held a small picket against the opening of schools yesterday. Masango said the reopening of schools was premature and done with haste, considering credible indicators that suggest that ­Covid-19 infections had not yet peaked. A handful of organisations picketed outside the department’s offices yesterday, saying they were against the reopening of schools on June 1, when Grade 7 and 12 pupils and teachers were due back.

“We could definitely have had more support and members, but we are following and abiding by the pandemic regulations,” said Masango. He said there was a need for the school syllabus to resume, however, what was more important was to save lives.

The National Association of Parents in School Governance expressed concerns that reopening schools would put the lives of pupils, teachers and their families in danger. It filed a court application against the lockdown regulations.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga yesterday said no school would be allowed to operate if it was not compliant with Covid-19 regulations.

"The national command council will not allow us to operate at a school that is risky to learners," Motshekga said.

