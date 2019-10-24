#NotInMyName to host event aimed at teaching boys to be better males









#NotInMyName president Siyabulela Jentile, left, and secretary general Themba Masango. Picture: ANA Reporter Pretoria - Civil rights group Not In My Name will on Saturday host an event aimed at educating boy children about being better males in future. Group secretary-general Themba Masango said the event will be organised under the theme "equipping the boy child and eradicating toxic masculinity" at Willowbrae House in Pretoria. Different speakers, including media personality Masechaba Ndlovu and former Bafana Bafana footballer Edward "Magents" Motale, would talk about the importance of respecting women as "counterparts and not your slaves". Masango said: "South Africa right now is facing a pandemic with regard to gender violence and toxic masculinity. "We want to raise boy children who are going to be future leaders.

"Men who know that it is not right to perpetuate rape."

He said the event was aimed at debunking myths that "real boys or men don't cry".

"The old saying that tigers don't cry; boys don't cry is wrong because a boy who keeps his emotions ends up finding a way of expressing them negatively," Masango said.

He emphasised that it was okay for boys and men to express their feelings by crying.

"We want to raise boy children who are solution-focused and who know that they can be the future of South Africa.

"We also want to make them understand that they are valued and that a boy child can play a role in making sure that South Africa goes forward," he said.

* Not In My Name South Africa, is a movement that focuses on sustainable positive changes in the lives of ordinary South Africans