Pretoria - Civil rights group Not In My Name will on Saturday host an event aimed at educating boy children about being better males in future.
Group secretary-general Themba Masango said the event will be organised under the theme "equipping the boy child and eradicating toxic masculinity" at Willowbrae House in Pretoria.
Different speakers, including media personality Masechaba Ndlovu and former Bafana Bafana footballer Edward "Magents" Motale, would talk about the importance of respecting women as "counterparts and not your slaves".
Masango said: "South Africa right now is facing a pandemic with regard to gender violence and toxic masculinity.
"We want to raise boy children who are going to be future leaders.